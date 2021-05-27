Facebook ends ban on posts asserting Covid-19 was man-made
Social media titan’s policy shift reflects a deepening debate over the origins of the virus first identified in Wuhan, China
Facebook Inc. has ended its ban on posts asserting Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, a policy shift that reflects a deepening debate over the origins of the pandemic that was first identified in Wuhan, China, almost 18 months ago.
The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report.
