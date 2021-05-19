OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Facebook expands new Covid-19 Announcement tool to India

Facebook has expanded a Covid-19 announcement tool to India. This new tool will aid people to share essential and timely Covid-19 related updates.

The tool has been built for the health departments of States and Union Territories to share essential Covid-19 related updates with their communities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Facebook claims that this is part of their ongoing efforts to support the public health authorities' work to keep people safe and informed during the coronavirus public health crisis.

The feature was first launched in the US and India is the second country to get this tool. Facebook has partnered with 33 states and Union Territories to roll this out in their respective jurisdictions.

The Covid-19 Announcement feature will give health departments the ability to push out timely, Covid-19 and vaccine information to people in their local communities/state jurisdictions. States will be able to issue these alerts statewide or to specific cities within their state.

When posts by state health department pages on Facebook are marked as Covid-19 Announcements, they will be amplified in terms of reach so that people located in the community are more likely to see them.

Facebook will send notifications to people located in the affected area, and will also show that information on the Covid-19 Information Center. This will help distribute important and urgent updates related to Covid-19 or Covid-19 vaccination efforts to people in the community.

Covid-19 Announcements can be used to communicate:

  • Information on existing Covid-19 resources, such as helplines
  • Updates on hospital bed availability in districts, such as Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and oxygen supported beds
  • Changes to existing Covid-19 rules and regulation that can impact communities and day-to-day actions, such as lockdowns, night curfews and changes to treatment protocols
  • Information about vaccine eligibility and registration, and the logistics of acquiring a vaccine
  • Accurate information on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour
  • Preventive behavioural health measures to stop the spread of Covid-19


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout