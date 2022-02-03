Facebook feels $10 billion sting from Apple’s privacy push

The guidance was part of a quarterly report that raised multiple concerns for investors and sent Meta’s shares plunging more than 20% in after-hours trading—the equivalent of a $175 billion-plus loss in market capitalization. Meta also reported losing about a million daily users globally in the last quarter, and its sales outlook for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations. The company expects expenses to jump around $20 billion or more this year as it pursues Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s bet on the metaverse, the online virtual world some see as the next evolution of the internet.