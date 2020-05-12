As part of its Community Standards Enforcement Report, Facebook, today said it has applied warning labels on 50 million pieces of content, globally, related to covid-19 in the month of April alone. These were based on 7500 articles by independent fact checkers Facebook partners with. According to the company, people don’t click on content that has been marked with warning labels 95% of times. In March, the company had said it took down 40 million pieces of content related to the disease.

The company also said that it has removed 2.5 million pieces of organic content since March 1, which related to the sale of masks, hand sanitizers, surface disinfecting wipes and covid-19 test kits. It relied on computer vision technology for the same, which is the use of algorithms to understand images and videos. Facebook had been using these algorithms to flag and remove content around drug sales and firearms before.

Misinformation via social media has been a big issue during the global pandemic. In an earlier interaction with Mint, Rakesh Dubbudu, co-founder of Factly, an Indian fact checking website certified by the International Fact Checking Network (IFCN), had categorised such misinformation into five categories. These include content about causes, symptoms, and cures, which are dominant in India, spread of the virus, government documents and misrepresentation of comments, photos and videos of politicians, and conspiracy theories with communal angles.

Social media platforms have been looking for ways to manage the spread of misinformation through their platforms. Experts say that such information spreads through private groups, posts made by users, links, images, videos and even advertisements. “Misinformation can be at places you can’t even imagine," said a fact checker from an IFCN approved website in India.

The country has seen posts recommending hot water baths to prevent infection, fake news of China bombing its own citizens, and even videos of people faking infection and misleading miracle cures and remedies.

Facebook isn’t the only platform that sees such content either. On April 23, Twitter had said its automated systems have “challenged" over 3.4 million accounts targeting manipulative discussions around covid-19. Twitter, yesterday, announced a system similar to Facebook’s. The platform will also start labeling content on its platform that might mislead or misinform people. Twitter’s system is similar to what it had earlier announced for flagging synthetic media on the platform, or deepfakes.

The micro-blogging platform had also “broadened" its policy guidelines in March in order to deal with content that goes directly against information from authoritative and trusted sources.

