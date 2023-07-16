comScore
Business News/ Technology / News/  Mark Zuckerberg sends request to Twitter founder on Threads; Here's what happened next
Back

Mark Zuckerberg sends request to Twitter founder on Threads; Here's what happened next

 2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Staff Writer

Facebook's new app, Threads, is challenging Twitter's dominance in the social media space. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has criticized Threads for copying his brainchild.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey takes a dig at Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Threads (REUTERS)Premium
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey takes a dig at Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Threads (REUTERS)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has sent a request to his Twitter counterpart Jack Dorsey on new launched platform Threads. Dorsey, who slammed the Threads, has surprisingly made his account on the platform.

When Thread launched on 5 July worldwide, Dorsey took a swipe at the hot new app calling it one of the many "clones" trying to imitate Twitter.

"We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones," Dorsey said in one of his Tweets.

Now as Zuckerberg sent a request to Dorsey on Threads, the latter shared a screenshot on Twitter and captioned it, "too soon b".

Threads, which has seen over 150 million downloads, has challenged Twitter severely — which has struggled since it was taken private by Elon Musk.

However, Dorsey has continued to slam Threads for copying his brainchild Twitter. Dorsey once tweeted, "All your Threads belong to us [sic]" along with a screenshot of the Threads app screen on his iPhone which shows that the app needs at least 14 permissions to run.

Meta launched Threads on 5 July for iOS and Android users in 100 countries and is currently free on the App Store. The app is running without ads now.

It remains to be seen where the battle between the two big tech companies will end as of now Threads has continued to set new records for user growth since its launch earlies this month, with celebrities, politicians, and other newsmakers joining the platform.

Twitter had nearly 240 million monetizable daily active users as of July last year, according to the company's last public disclosure before Musk's takeover, although data from web analytics companies indicates usage has dropped since then.

It’s still early days, but Threads could generate some serious cash for the social media giant, according to Evercore ISI.

Threads will reach close to 200 million daily active users and generate about $8 billion in annual revenue over the next two years, Evercore ISI analysts estimate.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout