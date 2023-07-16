Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has sent a request to his Twitter counterpart Jack Dorsey on new launched platform Threads. Dorsey, who slammed the Threads, has surprisingly made his account on the platform.

When Thread launched on 5 July worldwide, Dorsey took a swipe at the hot new app calling it one of the many "clones" trying to imitate Twitter. "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones," Dorsey said in one of his Tweets. Now as Zuckerberg sent a request to Dorsey on Threads, the latter shared a screenshot on Twitter and captioned it, "too soon b".

Threads, which has seen over 150 million downloads, has challenged Twitter severely — which has struggled since it was taken private by Elon Musk.

However, Dorsey has continued to slam Threads for copying his brainchild Twitter. Dorsey once tweeted, "All your Threads belong to us [sic]" along with a screenshot of the Threads app screen on his iPhone which shows that the app needs at least 14 permissions to run.

Meta launched Threads on 5 July for iOS and Android users in 100 countries and is currently free on the App Store. The app is running without ads now.

It remains to be seen where the battle between the two big tech companies will end as of now Threads has continued to set new records for user growth since its launch earlies this month, with celebrities, politicians, and other newsmakers joining the platform.

Twitter had nearly 240 million monetizable daily active users as of July last year, according to the company's last public disclosure before Musk's takeover, although data from web analytics companies indicates usage has dropped since then.

It’s still early days, but Threads could generate some serious cash for the social media giant, according to Evercore ISI.

Threads will reach close to 200 million daily active users and generate about $8 billion in annual revenue over the next two years, Evercore ISI analysts estimate.