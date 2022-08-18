Facebook gets more Reels remix options & more: Know about latest reel features

These new features for Instagram and Facebook were announced via a small clip in Facebook. Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram has briefly discussed the ability to cross post Instagram Reels to Facebook. The cross posting of content from Instagram is not an entirely new feature. Users have been able to post Stories and images on both the platforms in one go. With some additional features, the same ability is now expanded to reels. Enabling the share to Facebook option on Instagram will allow users to post the reel on both platforms owned by Meta.

