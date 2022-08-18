Facebook gets more Reels remix options & more: Know about latest reel features

A latest feature on Facebook is that the platform can automatically create reels using the stories that have been already shared by the users. This feature could help content creators in multiple situations and save their time.
Meta owned Facebook and Instagram have got several new features related to the reels. Recently, Facebook has now got more Reels remix options. This feature would let the users create their own reel by recording alongside an existing one. Users can also remix public photos by choosing from different layouts. This includes a green screen, horizontal or vertical split screen to create reels.
Another latest feature is Facebook automatically creating reels using the stories that have been already shared by the users. This feature could help content creators in multiple situations and save their time. For instance, if a user has shared several stories from their recent trip then Facebook would compile a few of these stories into one reel and present it to the user without minimal effort, says Meta.
These new features for Instagram and Facebook were announced via a small clip in Facebook. Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram has briefly discussed the ability to cross post Instagram Reels to Facebook. The cross posting of content from Instagram is not an entirely new feature. Users have been able to post Stories and images on both the platforms in one go. With some additional features, the same ability is now expanded to reels. Enabling the share to Facebook option on Instagram will allow users to post the reel on both platforms owned by Meta.
Moreover, the users now can add an “Add Yours" sticker to the reels. Apparently, this sticker is already popular on stories and prompting users to share content as per the text written in the sticker. With the new sticker feature, users will now be able to share videos in context with the text written on these stickers. Further, the sticker will have a link to the user's profile giving the user a shoutout for starting a trend on the social media platform.
Users who post reels regularly on Facebook will also gain some additional benefits. They will get improved insights including reach, average watch time, total view time, among others to help them understand how their reels are performing on the platform. Additionally, in a related new feature, viewers can send starts to content creators on their Facebook reels and in return Facebook would pay the content creators an amount of roughly Rs. 0.80 for every start they have received. These star collections can be checked in the creator studio under star stats.
