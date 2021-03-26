Facebook, Google CEOs blasted in Congress over apps for kids

The tech executives appeared alongside Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday before members of two U.S. House Energy and Commerce subcommittees during a virtual hearing that also examined how social media companies police falsehoods on Covid-19, vaccines and the election. Questions at the more than five-hour-long hearing addressed points ranging from the U.S. Capitol riots to corporate diversity reports, but one topic that surfaced over and over was whether the internet giants do enough to protect children from the harmful effects of their services on their mental health and privacy.

