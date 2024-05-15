Active Stocks
Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users globally. Netizens say ‘may it be permanent’

Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users globally, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

(FILES) This illustration photograph taken on October 5, 2020 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows logos of US social networks Facebook and Instagram on the screens of a tablet and a mobile phone. The European Union launched an investigation on April 30, 2024 into Meta's Facebook and Instagram over concerns the platforms are failing to counter disinformation online ahead of EU elections in June. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Meta's popular social media applications, Facebook and Instagram, were down for thousands of users worldwide, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Notably, Meta faced a similar problem in March this year when thousands of users complained of being logged out of their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Downdetector data showed that there were over 18 thousand reports of users facing problems with accessing the Instagram app. 59% of these users faced issues in accessing the Instagram app while 34% had server connection issues and 7% had issues in logging into the app. The website tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks also informed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the two social websites were currently experiencing ‘international outages’. 

"Meta platforms including Instagram and Facebook are currently experiencing international outages; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #InstagramDown #FacebookDown" the post by NetBlocks stated.

Users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the issues they were facing with Facebook and Instagram. Some users were presented with an error message that stated, ‘Something went wrong. There’s an issue and the page could not be loaded'. Meanwhile, other users shared they got a message stating, ‘error loading media’.

Netizens react to Instagram and Facebook outage: 

One user on X questioned if Instagram was indeed down for all users. They wrote, “Wait is Instagram down, I thought it was just me having internet issues?"

Another user while taking a sarcastic note about the situation stated, “how am i supposed to complain about my stomach hurting when instagram is down"

While another user stated, “I swear no other app goes down as much as Instagram."

Another user, perhaps frustrated by the situation, replied to the NetBlocks post about Instagram and Facebook outage, stating, “May it be permanent."

Users also shared their opinions on Instagram and Facebook outage while comments section on Downdetector. One user wrote, “i never realize how addicted I am to ig until I am in this situation again"

Another user stated there was probably an issue with Meta servers, they wrote, “yall theirs problems with metas servers. even facebook aint working"

 

Published: 15 May 2024, 09:03 AM IST
