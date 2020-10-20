Facebook, Instagram launch new features and programming for Durga Pujo 2020

Facebook and Instagram have launched a bundle of features and content programming, to help users celebrate Durga Pujo virtually. These features include AR filters and stickers which can be used to create Stories, Reels, Facebook posts and programming on specific hashtags like #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya, #FBDurgaPujo, #IGDurgaPujo.

Durga Pujo will kick-start the festive period in India and this will be the first time people will be encouraged to celebrate indoors with greater focus on virtual interaction.

The new bundle of features include:

AR effect called ‘Pujaparikrama’ which allows people to virtually experience the Pujo and pandal festive experience.

AR effect called ‘Durga Pujo’ where you can switch between Ma Durga and an Asuram, with a casual tilt of your head; to express your moods/ personas or indulge in some fun reels & stories.

Durga Pujo GIFs - For the first time, Facebook and Instagram have launched Durga Pujo GIFs which are easily searchable with the word 'Pujo', which can be used in Instagram Stories and Reels. These are designed to capture the essence of key days such as Saptami, Ashtami to key festive moments like Dhanuchi Naach' & 'Sindur Khela'

The new content programming includes:

Reely Phataphati Pujo - Pujo specific content on Instagram’s new short form video feature, Reels, will be available on the following hashtags - #AmarPujoReel, #DurgaPujoReel, #FeelKaroReelKaro, #FeelItReelIt, #FeelKorboReelKorbo, #ReelyPhataphatiPujo, #PujoDekhechiReelKorechi, #PujoFeelershaateyReel, #PujoReelChallenge, #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya, #FBDurgaPujo and #IGDurgaPujo.

35 of West Bengal’s top public figures and creators including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Bong Guy, Priyam Ghose, Indrani Biswas (Wonder Munna) will take an active part in this year’s celebrations and showcase their Pujo celebrations through FB Lives, posts, IG Stories and much more.

Facebook Live’s - People will be able to watch Pujo rituals and particpate in the festivities from home through various Facebook Live’s by Pujo Pandals across the country

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, added, “With the onset of the festive season, cultural celebrations have gone virtual in the new normal. From capturing feelings and expressions to celebrating together, Facebook and its family of apps have always played an important role in bringing people together. As we gear up to celebrate Durga Pujo, we’re glad to enable the connections and expression between friends and families, innovatively, in more ways than one."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via