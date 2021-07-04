Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

Services restored

Facebook Inc said it has resolved a technical issue that caused some users trouble accessing Facebook, Messenger, Workplace and Instagram.

"We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a spokesperson told Reuters.

