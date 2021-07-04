Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Facebook, Instagram report outage; services now restored

Facebook, Instagram report outage; services now restored

Social networks Facebook and Instagram
1 min read . 05:47 AM IST Agencies

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

Services restored

Facebook Inc said it has resolved a technical issue that caused some users trouble accessing Facebook, Messenger, Workplace and Instagram.

"We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a spokesperson told Reuters.

