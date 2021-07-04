Facebook, Instagram report outage; services now restored

Facebook, Instagram report outage; services now restored1 min read . 05:47 AM IST
Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger
Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.
Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.
Services restored
Facebook Inc said it has resolved a technical issue that caused some users trouble accessing Facebook, Messenger, Workplace and Instagram.
"We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a spokesperson told Reuters.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!