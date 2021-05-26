"Some people found this beneficial but some still wanted to see like counts so they could track what's popular."
Running tallies of how many people signal they like posts at social networks can be seen as status symbols or indicators of worth, raising mental health concerns
Some experts say the insatiable quest for "likes" can be addictive and have devastating effects, particularly for younger people.
Facebook said that it has been working with experts to understand how design tweaks such as the one being tested at Instagram can support well-being of users while providing control over how they engage with the service.
