Facebook introduces new Diwali-centric features

Facebook has introduced a bundle of features to enhance virtual Diwali celebrations this year. These include personalised greetings with Avatars.

The social network is encouraging users to share photos or videos of how they are celebrating Diwali at home with the family using the hashtag #DiwaliAtHomeChallenge. The users can also create a DIY video of they are recycling light bulbs, candleholders, diyas and lanterns, and challenge others to share their Diwali related DIY projects by using #DIYDiwaliChallenge.

In order to Start a challenge the user can simply enter a hashtag in English that ends in the word ‘challenge’, when the user goes to create a new Facebook post, or tap on the “Try It" button when they will see other Challenges post in their News Feed.

Other features include digital Avatars. The users can enhance text posts by sharing special edition Diwali-themed Avatars Background. The feature works with different languages and users can make use of colorful backgrounds with their personalized Avatar to match the theme.

In order to create the avatar, first go to “Create Post" composer on Android or iOS and click “Background Color" and select the Diwali background.

Other popular application Snapchat has also introduced special festive lenses which also includes Diwali lenses in order to cater to festive demand globally, which has been limited to virtual interactions. The new lenses have been created by the company’s official lens creators in US, Italy, Russia, Lithuania, Morocco and Nepal. Snapchat users globally can start using the festive lenses. Snapchat users can light diyas, draw rangoli and fly virtual lanterns in the sky using these new lenses.

