Facebook introduces new Diwali-centric features

Other popular application Snapchat has also introduced special festive lenses which also includes Diwali lenses in order to cater to festive demand globally, which has been limited to virtual interactions. The new lenses have been created by the company’s official lens creators in US, Italy, Russia, Lithuania, Morocco and Nepal. Snapchat users globally can start using the festive lenses. Snapchat users can light diyas, draw rangoli and fly virtual lanterns in the sky using these new lenses.