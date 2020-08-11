Facebook invites independent audit of its content review reports

In the meanwhile, Facebook claimed the detection rate of its AI algorithms improved for hate speech, from 89% in the last quarter to 95% this time. The company took down 9.6 million pieces of hate speech in Q1, which increased to 22.5 million in this quarter. It attributed this increase, in part, to its automation technologies, which Facebook used for Spanish, Arabic and Indonesian content too in this quarter. The detection rate for hate speech on Instagram increased from 45% to 84%.