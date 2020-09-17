Facebook joins hands with Ray-Ban to launch smart glasses

Facebook is joining hands with one of the most popular eyewear brands in the world and even in India. The social media company is pairing with the Ray-Ban in order to develop new smart glasses. The new smart glasses are being built to help users connect to near and dear ones.

The partnership with EssilorLuxottica SA was announced by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook’s annual conference. The new move seems to be an attempt to popularize smart glasses technology with help from the Ray-Ban brand.

While this is the first time both brands are working together to develop smart glasses, other popular tech companies have tried their hands on similar technology only to either cancel or postpone the commercial launch of their respective products. Some popular names include Google Glass which got stuck in privacy concerns. Google stopped the project of developing a commercial variant but the company did release a different edition of the Google Glass that was focused on industrial use.

Coming back to Facebook’s plan to develop new smart glasses, the new smart glass is focused more on communication rather than utilitarian functions. The launch of the new product has been tipped for next year where the company is expected to release pricing details and other features. However, we expect more information will trickle out in the public domain before the official launch of the smart glass.

With inputs from agencies

