Facebook launches new group call application, Catch-up

Facebook has come up with another calling application called Catch-Up. The idea behind the new app is to coordinate call timings with friends and family members. The new app is developed by the company’s New Product Experimentation team.

The new app will enable users to check availability of time with a group of up to eight people. Facebook’s official blog on the new platform claimed, “Keeping in touch with friends and family is important, especially during this time of physical distancing. Messaging and video calling are great ways to send a quick update or connect with someone face-to-face, but speaking to someone over the phone offers a unique balance of both convenience and personal connection."

The blog further added, “Based on our studies, we found that one of the main reasons people don’t call friends and family more frequently is that they don’t know when they are available to talk or are worried they may reach them at an inconvenient time. CatchUp addresses this problem, and even makes group calling as easy as one tap."

The app allows the user to indicate when they are available to talk and call friends and family. The other members will also be able to do the same and designate a common time for the call. The new platform will work with existing contact lists on the phone and users will not need a separate Facebook account.

The CatchUp app is being tested in the United States for now and is being rolled out for iOS and Android. Considering that the application is experimental, it is still subject to change.

