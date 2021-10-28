Facebook launches new AR tools to help creators build the metaverse

Facebook is also offering a new Spark AR certification program, and a new AR Pro course. The two programs are part of a $150 million Facebook Reality Labs education program, which hopes to help advanced and intermediate AR creators improve their skills. “The certification program is designed for advanced AR creators who are seeking to distinguish their AR skills in the marketplace, either to help boost their careers or to pursue more creator-for-hire opportunities with brands and agencies," the company said. The certification course will cost $150, but Facebook is offering vouchers to the first 2000 creators who sign-up for it.

