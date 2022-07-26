OPEN APP
Facebook lets users earn money for videos with music
Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook will let content creators make money from videos with licensed music starting Monday, as the company ramps up its efforts to combat rival TikTok, the popular video-sharing app.

