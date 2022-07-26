Facebook lets users earn money for videos with music2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 11:26 AM IST
Facebook users can now earn 20% revenue through ads on videos longer than 60 seconds in a bid to compete with rival Tik Tok
Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook will let content creators make money from videos with licensed music starting Monday, as the company ramps up its efforts to combat rival TikTok, the popular video-sharing app.