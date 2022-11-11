Facebook Meta layoffs: Indian techies fired after 2-3 days of joining the firm

Some of the Indian techies, who switched to social media major Meta after quitting their stable jobs just two-three days ago, are among the 11,000 people laid off by the company.
Some of the Indian techies, who switched to social media major Meta after quitting their stable jobs just two-three days ago, are among the 11,000 people laid off by the company.
Facebook has laid off 11,000 employees across the globe to cut down cost.
Facebook has laid off 11,000 employees across the globe to cut down cost.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
An IT professional Neelima Agarwal, who joined Meta two days back posted on social media platfrom Linkedin, that she is among the people who have lost their jobs.
"Relocated to Canada from india just a week back and joined meta 2 days ago after going through such a long visa process. But the unfortunate sad day has come and i got laid off," she said.
Neelime had left her two-year old job at Microsoft Office in Hyderabad to join Meta, according to her LinkedIn profile.
After working for over three years at Amazon office in Bengaluru, Vishwajeet Jha said he joined Meta three days back and has been laid off now.
"I joined Meta three days back after waiting for the long visa process. Thanks to all the folks who made that transition smooth. Really sad that this happened, my heart goes out for everyone who is affected by the layoffs," Jha posted.
The Indian employees of Meta, the firm that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have been thrown off guard after the US firm announced 11,000 layoffs globally or 13% of its workforce.