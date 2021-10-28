Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Facebook obscures its iconic ‘like’ sign, fueling speculation it’s rebranding

Facebook obscures its iconic ‘like’ sign, fueling speculation it’s rebranding

Premium
The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo.
1 min read . 09:52 PM IST Bloomberg

The well-known ‘like’ sign outside its offices in Menlo Park, California, was covered in a temporary canvas that also had the thumbs-up symbol. At around 7 a.m. local time, a security barrier was added and guards patrolled the area around it

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Facebook Inc. added fuel to speculation that it may announce a name change Thursday by wrapping up the sign in front of its headquarters. 

Facebook Inc. added fuel to speculation that it may announce a name change Thursday by wrapping up the sign in front of its headquarters. 

The well-known “like" sign outside its offices in Menlo Park, California, was covered in a temporary canvas that also had the thumbs-up symbol. At around 7 a.m. local time, a security barrier was added and guards patrolled the area around it.

The well-known “like" sign outside its offices in Menlo Park, California, was covered in a temporary canvas that also had the thumbs-up symbol. At around 7 a.m. local time, a security barrier was added and guards patrolled the area around it.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg could discuss a name change at the company’s Connect conference on Thursday morning, the Verge website reported earlier this month. The original Facebook app and service is expected to remain unchanged, with the parent company taking on a new brand -- similar to what Google did when it adopted the Alphabet Inc. name.

This year’s Connect conference is dedicated to augmented reality and virtual reality technology -- and a new name may be tied to that. Facebook has declined to comment on a possible rebranding.

Facebook’s “like" sign, which normally shows a thumbs-up symbol over its name and address, has become a tourist attraction. Silicon Valley pilgrims regularly pose outside the sign for selfies as Facebook has grown into one of the world’s largest technology companies.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!