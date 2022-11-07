Facebook parent Meta is preparing to notify employees of large-scale layoffs this week4 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 07:08 PM IST
Social-media company’s planned cuts expected to affect many thousands of its workforce
Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be the largest round in a recent spate of tech job cuts after the industry’s rapid growth during the pandemic.