Facebook parent Meta to cut 11,000 staff

U.S. staffers that are losing their jobs will receive 16 weeks of severance, plus an additional two weeks for each year of employment at the company, and their stock options set to vest in mid-November will still vest. Meta will cover healthcare costs for those affected and their families for six months, he said. Employees outside the U.S. who are affected will receive similar support, with separate processes related to local employment laws, Mr. Zuckerberg said.

