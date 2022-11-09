Facebook parent Meta to cut 11,000 staff

Facebook parent Meta to cut 11,000 staff4 min read . 07:17 PM IST
Layoffs are the first broad head-count reductions to occur in the company’s history
Layoffs are the first broad head-count reductions to occur in the company’s history
Meta Platforms Inc. said it would cut more than 11,000 workers, or 13% of staff, embarking on the company’s first broad restructuring to cope with a slumping digital-ad market and falling stock price.
Meta Platforms Inc. said it would cut more than 11,000 workers, or 13% of staff, embarking on the company’s first broad restructuring to cope with a slumping digital-ad market and falling stock price.
In a message to staff on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, would cut staff across all of its businesses, with its recruiting and business teams disproportionately affected. The company is also tightening its belt by reducing its office space, moving to desk sharing for some workers, and extending a hiring freeze through the first quarter of 2023.
In a message to staff on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, would cut staff across all of its businesses, with its recruiting and business teams disproportionately affected. The company is also tightening its belt by reducing its office space, moving to desk sharing for some workers, and extending a hiring freeze through the first quarter of 2023.
“This is a sad moment, and there’s no way around that," Mr. Zuckerberg wrote, adding that he had been wrong in assuming that an increase in online activity during the pandemic would continue. “I got this wrong and I take responsibility for that."
In a call Tuesday with hundreds of top managers, Mr. Zuckerberg said he had been overoptimistic about growth and was accountable for the company’s missteps, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.
The layoffs are the first broad head-count reductions to occur in the company’s 18-year history, and a signal of the increasing competitive and regulatory challenges facing Meta—and the tech industry more broadly at a time of rising inflation and sluggish demand.
Meta’s stock has fallen more than 70% this year. The company has pointed to worsening macroeconomic trends, but investors have also been alarmed by its spending and threats to the company’s core social-media business including from other apps such as ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok.
On Wednesday, Mr. Zuckerberg referenced stiff competition, as well as Apple Inc.’s requirement that users opt in to tracking of their devices, which has hurt Meta’s ability to target ads. The Journal reported last week that Meta was preparing cuts.
Mr. Zuckerberg gave only limited insight in his message on Wednesday into which areas of the company would be reduced, apart from citing recruiting and business teams. People familiar with the matter said the cuts would in part affect staff with overlapping job responsibilities.
Managers have been in meetings since Tuesday to discuss the process for laying off employees globally, according to people familiar with the matter. Those laid off will lose access to company systems immediately, and only have access to email until the end of the day, Mr. Zuckerberg said.
U.S. staffers that are losing their jobs will receive 16 weeks of severance, plus an additional two weeks for each year of employment at the company, and their stock options set to vest in mid-November will still vest. Meta will cover healthcare costs for those affected and their families for six months, he said. Employees outside the U.S. who are affected will receive similar support, with separate processes related to local employment laws, Mr. Zuckerberg said.
Inside Meta, employees have been seeking more information about the layoffs for days. Some have been planning for the worst by forming external groups with current colleagues and discussing how to use benefits.
Meta reported more than 87,000 employees at the end of September. Company officials already told employees to cancel nonessential travel beginning this week, the Journal previously reported.
Meta’s broader cost cutting will “add up to a meaningful cultural shift in how we operate," Mr. Zuckerberg said in his memo Wednesday. He said he would monitor business performance and other factors before deciding how quickly to resume hiring. He also said the company’s spending on infrastructure related to artificial intelligence, which can require heaving computer-processing loads, could become more efficient.
While smaller on a percentage basis than cuts at Twitter Inc. over the past week that hit about half of that company’s staff, the number of Meta employees who are losing jobs appears to be the largest to date at a major tech company.
After hiring aggressively through the pandemic, the tech industry is facing its biggest retrenchment in years. Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, is trying to restructure the company to match his vision, while facing widespread concern from advertisers about its new direction.
Snap Inc. said in August it would cut roughly 20% of staff, or more than 1,000 employees, to prepare for what it said would be an expected period of low sales growth lasting into 2023.
Business software company Salesforce Inc. also started laying off employees this week. “Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the business, and we support them through their transition," the company said.
The number of people let go was in the hundreds, the Journal previously reported.