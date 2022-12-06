Facebook parent’s oversight board criticizes ‘cross check’ program that protects VIP users
New report faults Meta Platforms for giving some users unfair deference and misleading the public
Meta Platforms Inc. has long given unfair deference to VIP users of its Facebook and Instagram services under a program called “cross check" and has misled the public about the program, the company’s oversight board concluded in a report issued Tuesday.
The report offers the most detailed review to date of cross check, which Meta has billed as a quality-control effort to prevent moderation errors on content of heightened public interest. The oversight board took up the issue more than a year ago in the wake of a Wall Street Journal article based on internal documents that showed that cross check was plagued by favoritism, mismanagement and understaffing.
The board’s report doesn’t take issue with the value of a secondary review system for moderating posts from high-profile or sensitive accounts. But the board said the program in practice has put Meta’s business interests over the program’s stated goals of protecting public discourse, and it noted that the highest levels of protection are generally reserved for accounts that might stir up trouble for Meta’s senior leadership.
“Cross check is currently neither designed nor implemented in a manner that meets Meta’s human rights responsibilities and company values," the report said. “Despite significant public concern about the program, Meta has not effectively addressed problematic components of its system."
In response to the report, Meta noted that it had already made some changes in line with the board’s recommendations and that it had sought the board’s advice on additional improvements. The company has agreed to provide a more robust response within 90 days.
The Journal article last year found that under the cross check program, also known as “XCheck," some VIP users were “whitelisted," meaning they were exempted from some or all penalties for violating platform rules. Other accounts were given “remediation windows" in which they could remove violating posts without penalty or received watered-down punishments for misconduct.
In total, more than five million accounts received some level of enforcement protections and because of understaffing, allegations of misconduct by those accounts were routinely never reviewed, the Journal reported.
“We are not actually doing what we say we do publicly," an internal review of the program stated in 2019, the Journal reported last year. That review declared the company’s actions “not publicly defensible."
Meta executives last year said criticism of cross check was fair but that the company was working to address issues with the program and that much of the material cited by the Journal was outdated.
“There’s no news here, despite how much the WSJ wants to make it seem like there is," the company’s vice president of integrity wrote on Twitter at the time.
Still, Meta asked the oversight board to review cross check last October and committed to addressing the group’s questions. The board is a group of professors, lawyers, human-rights activists and others from around the world that Facebook created to evaluate cases that have the potential to guide future content decisions and rules. Meta says the board’s content decisions are binding, but it isn’t obligated to follow its recommendations more generally.
The board’s report doesn’t discuss the entities that received protection in specific terms. In an interview on Monday, oversight board member and British journalist Alan Rusbridger said Meta had declined to provide that information.
“We were sort of operating in the dark without having a clear idea of who was in the program and who wasn’t," he said, noting that Meta acknowledged there were 5 million accounts. “I personally felt they could have gone further."
The oversight board credited Meta with making improvements to the program since its details were revealed last year. During the period of its review, the board noted, Meta committed to performing annual reviews of cross check, created a version that wasn’t exclusive to public figures and drafted clearer rules for how protections are added and removed.
But the board’s opinion faulted the company for the program’s continued understaffing, opacity and unfairness.
“Meta has repeatedly told the board and the public that the same set of policies apply to all users. Such statements and the public-facing content policies are misleading," the report states.
Because the company takes on average five days to review content from cross check protected accounts, the board noted, the program fails to stop harmful content from going viral in a relevant time frame. In some instances, the review process takes weeks or even months.
“Delaying any enforcement while taking weeks to reach a decision results in functionally exempting entitled entities from the rules," the report stated.
The oversight board urged Meta to make 32 changes to the program. One suggested improvement would be to separate the process of granting protections on public interest grounds from the process of granting protections to Meta advertisers. Another would be to prevent likely violating content from high-profile accounts from going viral before Meta reviews it. A third would be to insulate the program from the influence of Meta’s public policy team and other executives.
Mr. Rusbridger said he doesn’t expect Meta to accept all of the board’s recommendations and considers the current program’s emphasis on heading off reputation-damaging moderation errors to be understandable. But given the board’s stated purpose of holding Meta accountable to its own values, he said, a failure to significantly alter cross check would be worrying.