Subscribe

Facebook reportedly prompts users to share camera roll media with Meta AI: What it means

Meta is testing a feature that requests user permission to upload media from smartphones for personalised content suggestions. While the company claims data will not be used for ads, concerns remain about privacy and data handling.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated30 Jun 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Facebook has reportedly begun asking select users for access to the media stored on their smartphones, aiming to offer personalised, AI-powered suggestions for Stories.
Facebook has reportedly begun asking select users for access to the media stored on their smartphones, aiming to offer personalised, AI-powered suggestions for Stories.

Facebook has reportedly begun asking select users for access to the media stored on their smartphones, aiming to offer personalised, AI-powered suggestions for Stories. The prompt, spotted by several users and highlighted in a recentTechCrunch report, indicates that Meta is seeking permission to continuously upload photos and videos from users' camera rolls to its cloud servers.

Advertisement

As per the publication, the tech giant claims that the feature is designed to provide tailored content recommendations, such as collages, recap videos, and occasion-specific posts, including birthdays and anniversaries. According to the message seen by users, Meta will analyse content based on time, location, and themes to generate these suggestions.

You may be interested in

77% OFF

SEZNIK Portable Carrying Case for Mini Printer, Camera, Receipt Printer, Multi Purpose Travel Organizer for Earphones, USB Drives, Memory Cards, and Cables Bag (Grey)

  • SEZNIK Portable Carrying Case for Mini Printer
  • Camera
  • Receipt Printer

₹599

₹2599

Get This

10% OFF

Red Cameras Roll: The Complete Book and Lyrics of the Musical: The Complete Book and Lyrics of the Musical by David Lewis

  • Red Cameras Roll: The Complete Book and Lyrics of the Musical: The Complete Book and Lyrics of the Musical by David Lewis

₹2284

₹2546

Get This

Camera Multiple Shots Sound (Paparazzi)

  • Camera Multiple Shots Sound (Paparazzi)

₹82.04

Get This

2% OFF

Sony* UPP-110HG Black and White Digital Imaging Media roll

  • Sony* UPP-110HG Black and White Digital Imaging Media roll

₹1300

₹1325

Get This

Bryan Peterson's Exposure Solutions: The Most Common Photography Problems and How to Solve Them

  • Bryan Peterson's Exposure Solutions: The Most Common Photography Problems and How to Solve Them

₹783.87

Get This

44% OFF

The Camera Assistant Manual 7Ed (Pb 2020)

  • The Camera Assistant Manual 7Ed (Pb 2020)

₹2999

₹5345

Get This

28% OFF

Social Media Storytelling

  • Social Media Storytelling

₹3083.7

₹4268.25

Get This

8% OFF

GoPro Media Mod for Hero 12 Black/Hero 11black / Hero 10 Black/Hero 9 Black Action Camera - Black

  • GoPro Media Mod for Hero 12 Black/Hero 11black / Hero 10 Black/Hero 9 Black Action Camera - Black

₹8000

₹8700

Get This

31% OFF

Experimental Filmmaking and the Motion Picture Camera: An Introductory Guide for Artists and Filmmakers

  • Experimental Filmmaking and the Motion Picture Camera: An Introductory Guide for Artists and Filmmakers

₹3022.61

₹4380.6

Get This

“To create ideas for you, we'll select media from your camera roll and upload it to our cloud on an ongoing basis,” reads the prompt. The move, however, has raised eyebrows due to the level of access requested and the nature of data being handled.

Also Read | 3 OpenAI engineers are joining Meta, but how true is Altman's $100m bonus claim?

Reportedly, Meta insists the feature is entirely optional and clarifies that the suggestions will only be visible to the user unless shared manually. Furthermore, the company claims that the content will not be used for ad targeting and will not be shared with third parties.

Advertisement

Despite these assurances, the fine print has led to scrutiny. By agreeing to the terms, users are also consenting to allow Meta AI to analyse their media, including facial features and objects present in the files. The company also collects metadata such as the date of capture and identifies people or elements within the images, suggests the report.

Meta spokespersons toldThe Verge that the feature is part of a limited test. Public Affairs Manager Ryan Daniels confirmed that unpublished content from users' devices would not be used to train AI models. Communications Manager Maria Cubeta added that camera roll media might be used to improve the suggestions themselves, but not to enhance Meta’s broader AI capabilities.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsFacebook reportedly prompts users to share camera roll media with Meta AI: What it means
Read Next Story