Facebook reveals India-specific and global top moments of 2020

As the year comes to an end, social media giant, Facebook reveals the top trends for the year 2020 and what dominated the social media space in both global as well as Indian context. Here is a quick recap of some of the moments that were registered on Facebook’s family of apps.

People came to Facebook to commemorate the figures who left a lasting legacy around the world.

Kobe Bryant’s passing was this year's most discussed moment on Facebook, with the US, Mexico and Philippines sharing the most posts and photos celebrating his life.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was commemorated in more than 6 million posts in one day across Facebook and Instagram, with many using the hashtag #restinpower.

The passing of prominent personalities including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Pranab Mukherjee echoed deeply in the conversations in India. Covid-19

Throughout March, more than 1.5 million Spaniards posted to express their gratitude for medical staff using #aplausosanitario.

Instagram and Facebook Live views doubled in Italy when lockdowns hit, as residents sang on balconies and broadcasted under quarantine. Meanwhile, in the US, Facebook Live viewership jumped 50%, with many tuning into fitness classes, connecting with artists and more.

Live broadcasts from Pages in India have tripled in June 2020 compared to the same time last year

With the launch of the fundraiser feature in India, our ‘I for India’ fundraiser concert witnessed over 85 artists raise funds for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social Awakening

Our global community elevated important issues that mattered to them more than ever.

In the three weeks following George Floyd's death, conversations around Black Lives Matter tripled, with an average of 7.5 million mentions on Facebook every day.

With 1.8 million members, The Blackout Coalition — a FB group supporting Black businesses, is the No. 1 largest group among US users. Faith & Community

Communities rallied to shop local, as more than 47 million stories using the “Support Small Business" sticker were created on Instagram globally in the past 3 months.

With in-person services on hold due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the holiday week of April 6 (Easter and Passover) was the biggest for group video calls on Messenger and the most popular week of Facebook Live broadcasts from spiritual Pages, ever.

With Diwali being a big cultural moment in India and social interactions taking a virtual route, more than 4 million people across the country made over 7.5 million posts and comments about Diwali on Facebook from October 20th till November 10th.

Uniting the whole nation as well as cricket enthusiasts from across the globe, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was a big conversation driver registering as many as 10 million mentions on Facebook led by fervent fans around the world. Global Politics

Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential selection announcement was the most mentioned moment in August, drawing more than 10 million posts in one day. Further to that, her Indian lineage acted as a catalyst for conversations in India around her appointment.

Nearly all adults on Facebook and Instagram in the US saw access to our Voting Information Center, which offered authoritative information on how to register to vote, and well as key facts about voting deadlines. Environmental Causes

More than 1.3 million people globally contributed to the years’ largest Facebook fundraiser — and our largest ever — raising more than $35 million to provide relief for those affected by the Australian wildfires.

To date, more than 2.6 million people have raised more than $87 million through Facebook Fundraisers this year to combat climate change, promote ocean clean up, animal protection efforts, and much more.

In India, communities witnessed fundraiser concerts including ‘#BeForBENGAL’, held on World Music Day to raise funds for the victims of Amphan, along with many others.