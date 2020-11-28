Facebook’s AI mistakenly bans ads for struggling businesses

The same weekend Harrigan’s account went down, Ivonne Sanchez, who runs a permanent makeup clinic in Ottawa, found her ads were blocked too, for what Facebook said was a “policy violation." Her business, which had to shut down between March and June for the pandemic, was relying on Facebook to recover financially. The account was restored the next day without explanation, but “in the middle of a crucial shopping season, it left us shaken," she said. “This experience makes us very nervous about investing dollars into a system that is operated seemingly by a bot."