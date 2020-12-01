Facebook's cryptocurrency, Libra, on track for launch in 2021

In this case, Libra will be backed by the US dollar. Theoretically, since its value is pegged, Libra, by design, is expected to be less volatile and more predictable than other cryptocurrencies. Libra will be tied to a reserve of assets consisting of government securities and cash or cash equivalents to reaffirm users that Libra can be converted into local currency when the need arises. One of Libra's primary goals is to provide people who are still unbanked access to a global currency. The idea here, much like most FinTech innovations, is to revolutionise banking. However, critics opine that if Libra is pegged to the US dollar, this could mean that people outside of the US incur additional costs, which undermines its goal of greater financial inclusion.