Facebook shifts resources from news to focus on creator economy
Senior executive tells employees that News tab and Bulletin newsletter platform will be put on the back burner
Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook is reallocating resources from its Facebook News tab and newsletter platform Bulletin, as the company focuses more on the creator economy, senior executive Campbell Brown told employees in a memo.