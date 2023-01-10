Facebook starts effort to boost equity in housing ads

Meta’s new ad-distribution system was developed after more than a year of collaboration with the Justice Department and federal housing officials, the company said. The new ad system works by showing the ad to a large group of people and then measuring their aggregate age, gender and estimated race and ethnicity. That measurement is compared to measurements of the population of people who would have been eligible to see the ad. If there is a difference between the two measurements, the system corrects for the differences as the ad is shown to more people.