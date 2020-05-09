Facebook starts rolling out brand new desktop site, introduces dark mode

Facebook ’s all new desktop site is rolling out to all its users . The new desktop site gets some major changes but the biggest new update is the dark mode that comes after a long period of testing.

Facebook in a statement said, “The new Facebook.com is simpler and easier to use, with the features you know and love. We’ll keep improving the experience."

The name of the new feature is self-explanatory. The dark mode introduces an almost black background to help ease the strain on eyes in dimly lit situations. The company has provided a toggle for the user to switch on or off the dark mode.

According to the company’s official release statement, the lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy, with dark mode minimizes screen glare for use in low light. "The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience," Facebook said in a statement.

For those unable to find the new version of Facebook's desktop version, click on the arrow on top right corner of the home page and select 'switch to new Facebook'.

Apart from the dark mode, the navigation on the desktop site has been streamlined to make it easier to find videos, games and groups, and the home page and page transitions load faster. These new changes make the desktop interface similar to that of the mobile experience.

Creating Events, Pages, Groups and ads on Facebook will also be easier according to the company. The admin and creator of the group can preview a new Group in real time, and see what it looks like on mobile before creating it.

Dark Mode is also available on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

The new Facebook.com was announced at F8 developer conference last year.

