Facebook starts rolling out new dark mode features for mobile users
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook has removed hundreds more social media accounts that it says belonged to members of two different white supremacy groups. The company announced the takedowns on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, saying it had removed more than 900 accounts from Facebook and Instagram affiliated with the Proud Boys and American Guard, two hate groups already banned from their platforms. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Facebook starts rolling out new dark mode features for mobile users

1 min read . 01:04 PM IST Written By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Facebook confirmed to that Dark Mode for mobile is live for a small percentage of users globally right now
  • A few users who got their hands on the feature shared screenshots of the same on Twitter

Facebook has started releasing support for the much-awaited Dark Mode feature for mobile phone users. The feature has been available for some regions already.

Unlike dark modes on the other properties of Facebook, this new mode won’t just black out the background. Instead, the app will use grayscale design with white accents for logos and icons.

Facebook confirmed to that Dark Mode for mobile is live for "a small percentage of users globally right now." The company is one of the last major social networking platforms to introduce this feature to all of its apps.

The new Dark Mode can be accessed via the settings menu. A few users who got their hands on the feature shared screenshots of the same on Twitter. The feature has been available for desktop users since last month. Even on the desktop, when toggled on, the background is not completely back but dark grey.

The desktop version has also been updated to give a more clutter free browsing experience, similar to the social network’s application. Facebook aslo claimed that the new site is much faster and they have made it easier for users to find videos, games and Groups.

