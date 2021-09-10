Facebook takes another page out of Snapchat’s playbook, launches new smart glass

Augmented reality and virtual reality (VR) glasses have also been produced by American startups like Magic Leap, but most have failed so far. In October 2017, Snapchat’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, said that the company had sold “over 150,000" units of the Spectacles, roughly a year after they first launched. While the company has continued producing these glasses, its overall focus has shifted to creating an augmented reality platform rather than selling these consumer devices. In 2019, Spiegel said that it would likely be a decade before consumers accepted such devices.