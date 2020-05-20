Facebook to limit offices to 25% capacity, require masks at work

Not all staff can work remotely. Employees working on hardware, operations, or other tasks that aren’t possible at home will be asked to return to the office, the people said. In the Bay Area, local governments just relaxed shelter-in-place rules for employees who can’t work from home. Facebook may ask some hardware employees to return to the offices before July 6 as long as they are willing and abide by the new policies being put in place, one of the people said.