Facebook to pause work on Instagram kids version amid controversy

The Journal’s article about Facebook’s internal research on Instagram, which was published on Sept. 14, was part of a series showing that Facebook knows that its platforms are riddled with a variety of flaws that cause harm. In addition to the Instagram research, the Facebook Files articles, based on a review of internal Facebook documents and interviews with current and former employees, also reported on problems with Facebook’s content-moderation policy for high-profile accounts, its efforts to tame angry content, and its programs to bar criminals such as human traffickers and drug cartels.