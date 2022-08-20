Facebook to roll out details on Horizon Worlds at Connect Event, says Zuckerberg

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, took to Facebook to announce the launch of Horizon Worlds in Spain and France. The Executive at Meta has shared via Facebook that the social media platform would be releasing major updates to Horizon Worlds soon.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared on Facebook that the social media platform would soon release major updates to Horizon Worlds. He also mentioned that the avatar graphic will also be updated soon. Moreover, he said that he will be sharing more details at Facebook’s Connect event later. Recently, via a post, Zuckerberg has acknowledged that the images of his Horizon Worlds avatar were very basic and they have been shared frequently over social media.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared on Facebook that the social media platform would soon release major updates to Horizon Worlds. He also mentioned that the avatar graphic will also be updated soon. Moreover, he said that he will be sharing more details at Facebook’s Connect event later. Recently, via a post, Zuckerberg has acknowledged that the images of his Horizon Worlds avatar were very basic and they have been shared frequently over social media.
Recently, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, took to Facebook to announce the launch of Horizon Worlds in Spain and France.
Recently, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, took to Facebook to announce the launch of Horizon Worlds in Spain and France.
The Executive at Meta has shared via Facebook that the social media platform would be releasing major updates to Horizon Worlds soon. He has also mentioned that the avatar graphics will be soon updated too. The details regarding the updates on Avatar will be shared later by Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook's Connect Conference.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Executive at Meta has shared via Facebook that the social media platform would be releasing major updates to Horizon Worlds soon. He has also mentioned that the avatar graphics will be soon updated too. The details regarding the updates on Avatar will be shared later by Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook's Connect Conference.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Besides the announcement, Zuckerberg shared an image of his Horizon Worlds avatar. He acknowledged that the image of his avatar shared earlier was “pretty basic". His facebook post said, “It was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch." He further added that the Horizon Worlds graphics are capable of “much more". These graphics are said to be also more capable on the VR headsets.
Besides the announcement, Zuckerberg shared an image of his Horizon Worlds avatar. He acknowledged that the image of his avatar shared earlier was “pretty basic". His facebook post said, “It was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch." He further added that the Horizon Worlds graphics are capable of “much more". These graphics are said to be also more capable on the VR headsets.
Moreover, the Facebook post from Zuckerberg has come days after Facebook announced that it has launched the Horizon Worlds in Spain and France. The image which has been touted as “pretty basic'' by Zuckerberg was originally shared during the announcement.
Moreover, the Facebook post from Zuckerberg has come days after Facebook announced that it has launched the Horizon Worlds in Spain and France. The image which has been touted as “pretty basic'' by Zuckerberg was originally shared during the announcement.
Meanwhile, Facebook has got more Reels remix options. This feature would let the users create their own reel by recording alongside an existing one. Users can also remix public photos by choosing from different layouts. This includes a green screen, horizontal or vertical split screen to create reels.
Meanwhile, Facebook has got more Reels remix options. This feature would let the users create their own reel by recording alongside an existing one. Users can also remix public photos by choosing from different layouts. This includes a green screen, horizontal or vertical split screen to create reels.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Another latest feature is Facebook automatically creating reels using the stories that have been already shared by the users. This feature could help content creators in multiple situations and save their time. For instance, if a user has shared several stories from their recent trip then Facebook would compile a few of these stories into one reel and present it to the user without minimal effort, says Meta.
Another latest feature is Facebook automatically creating reels using the stories that have been already shared by the users. This feature could help content creators in multiple situations and save their time. For instance, if a user has shared several stories from their recent trip then Facebook would compile a few of these stories into one reel and present it to the user without minimal effort, says Meta.