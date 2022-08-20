Facebook to roll out details on Horizon Worlds at Connect Event, says Zuckerberg

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared on Facebook that the social media platform would soon release major updates to Horizon Worlds. He also mentioned that the avatar graphic will also be updated soon. Moreover, he said that he will be sharing more details at Facebook’s Connect event later. Recently, via a post, Zuckerberg has acknowledged that the images of his Horizon Worlds avatar were very basic and they have been shared frequently over social media.

