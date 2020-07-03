Facebook to shut down Lasso, its TikTok clone

Facebook has decided to shut down Lasso, a TikTok-like app, that it launched a year and a half ago. The company has started informing users through the app that it will be shutting the platform down 10 July 10 onward. The in-app message thanks users for using the app and gives directions for downloading their videos from it.

“We place multiple bets across our family of apps to test and learn how people want to express themselves. One of these tests was Lasso, our stand-alone-short-form video app, which we have decided to shut down. We thank everyone who shared their creativity and feedback with us, which we’ll look to incorporate in our other video experiences," a company spokesperson told Techcrunch.

Lasso was launched back in 2018 and was seen as TikTok's rival. The app allows users shoot 15 second videos and play popular music in the background with them, incorporating hashtags to create trends.

Lasso hadn’t been launched in most countries and was available only in the United States (US), Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama and some other countries. While many had expected it to make it to India eventually, but the launch did not happen due to TikTok’s popularity in the country.

Shutting down Lasso seems to be a sign that Facebook is putting its faith on Instagram Reels, which was launched in Brazil late last year. The platform became available in France and Germany last month and has the same 15 second video format that Lasso did.

The company has also added new features to Reels, based on feedback it got from users in Brazil. Instagram also has the IGTV app, which challenges YouTube by allowing longer videos but predominantly in a vertical format.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated