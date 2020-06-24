Tech giant and social networking company Facebook announced that it will discontinue the entry-level VR headset Oculus Go.

The company has earlier dropped the price of the headset to $149 (roughly ₹11,300). Now the company has decided to stop selling the the cheaper version of Oculus. The VR headset was launched 2 years ago.

"We'll end sales of Oculus Go headsets this year as we double down on improving our offerings for VR platforms Quest and Rift," the company said in a statement.

The company will continue to support the existing Oculus Go headset owners and they will still be able to use it after sales of Oculus Go are stopped. "We'll also continue to maintain the system software with bug fixes and security patches through 2022," said Facebook.

However, the company claimed that it won’t be providing new features for Oculus Go moving forward. Facebook also claimed that they will stop taking new Oculus Go apps or app updates into the Store after December. "We'll stop adding new Go apps into the Store after December 18," said Facebook.

On the other hand, developers of Quest will get a new way to distribute apps."We're excited to announce that in early 2021, we'll offer a new way for developers to distribute Quest apps. This will enable developers to share their apps to anyone with a Quest, without having to be accepted into the Oculus Store, and without the need for sideloading," informed Facebook.

Earlier in March, Facebook unveiled a new version of the Oculus Rift virtual-reality headset, the Rift S, adding a higher-resolution display and a new design.

The new model went on sale for $399 (roughly ₹30,300) and also plays the same games as the original Rift, but adds embedded sensors instead of external cameras for tracking. The previous model, priced at $349 (roughly ₹26,500), required an array of external sensors for the headset to understand the user’s environment.

The Rift S, however, requires a PC connection in order to power its higher-resolution graphics, unlike the less-powerful wireless Oculus Quest. The Rift S includes new controllers, similar to those that come with the Quest. Oculus said the Rift S was co-designed by Lenovo Group Ltd., which has sold its own VR headsets in the past.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated