Facebook users sharing Covid-19 related articles may soon notice a change in how the sharing mechanism works. The company is rolling out a new feature globally that will help curb spread misinformation or untimely information regarding Covid-19.

When sharing a story on the app, the users will be provided with some context about the content that they are planning to share. Using this context, the user can easily find out how recent the story is by telling the user when the article was first shared on the platform and which was the first account to do it.

Apart from that, the social media giant will also provide some valuable information on Covid-19 to the user. The same notification will direct people to Facebook’s Covid-19 Information Center to ensure people have access to credible information about COVID-19 from global health authorities.

However, the company has made some exceptions as well. The company claims that they want to ensure that they don’t slow the spread of information from credible health authorities, so content posted by government health authorities and recognized global health organizations, like the World Health Organization, will not have this notification.

Earlier this year, Facebook had launched another feature that warned people about the stories they were sharing if the story was more than 90 days old. Once the user clicks on the share button, they will get a notification informing them about the recency of the article. However, the user can still go ahead and share the story if they think it is relevant.

