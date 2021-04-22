1 min read.Updated: 22 Apr 2021, 05:46 AM ISTReuters
Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is making changes to its advertising tools to comply with an upcoming privacy update by Apple Inc, limiting the effectiveness of data collection features used by advertisers.
The world's biggest social media company has been at loggerheads with Apple's 'App Tracking Transparency' feature, expected to kick in with the latest iPhone software update next week, which allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications.