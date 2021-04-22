Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Facebook tweaks ad tools ahead of Apple's privacy changes

Facebook tweaks ad tools ahead of Apple's privacy changes

Premium
The Facebook logo
1 min read . 05:46 AM IST Reuters

The world's biggest social media company has been at loggerheads with Apple's 'App Tracking Transparency' feature, expected to kick in with the latest iPhone software update next week

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is making changes to its advertising tools to comply with an upcoming privacy update by Apple Inc, limiting the effectiveness of data collection features used by advertisers.

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is making changes to its advertising tools to comply with an upcoming privacy update by Apple Inc, limiting the effectiveness of data collection features used by advertisers.

The world's biggest social media company has been at loggerheads with Apple's 'App Tracking Transparency' feature, expected to kick in with the latest iPhone software update next week, which allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The world's biggest social media company has been at loggerheads with Apple's 'App Tracking Transparency' feature, expected to kick in with the latest iPhone software update next week, which allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Apple says it defends data privacy rights, but faces criticism from Facebook, app developers and startups whose business models rely on advertising tracking.

Facebook said on Wednesday the changes on its ad tools would limit the ways in which target audiences can be selected and how the success of an ad campaign is measured.

The company said it is investing in privacy-enhancing technologies to minimize the amount of data collected from users.

Facebook and Apple have also tangled over commission fees the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, with the social media giant backing small developers most affected by the policy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.