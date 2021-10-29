Facebook has started overhauling its presence to push its identity as Meta Platforms Inc. A visit to Facebook’s Twitter account Friday shows the page is now locked, with tweets protected and only visible to approved followers. The name of the handle has been also changed to reflect the rebranding.

What if you were already following @Facebook before yesterday’s announcement about the name change? Now you’re following @Meta instead.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had recently announced the company will change its name to Meta, saying the move reflects the fact the company is now much broader than just the social media platform. The platforms owned by the company - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - will retain their original names though.

The senior leadership at the company, including the role of chief executive, along with its corporate structure and the crisis that has enveloped the company will remain unchanged too.

The rebranding exercise comes in the wake of several months of intensifying discourse by Zuckerberg and the company more broadly on the metaverse – the idea of integrating real and digital worlds ever more seamlessly, using technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Zuckerberg said he hoped the metaverse will be a new ecosystem that will create millions of jobs for content creators.

Meanwhile, skeptics immediately accused the company of trying to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, the trove of leaked documents that have plunged it into the biggest crisis since it was founded in Zuckerberg's Harvard dorm room 17 years ago. The documents portray Facebook as putting profits ahead of ridding its platform of hate, political strife and misinformation around the world.

