Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News / Facebook updates, locks Twitter handle after Meta name change

Facebook updates, locks Twitter handle after Meta name change

Facebook has been rebranded as Meta to dominate the metaverse
1 min read . 07:08 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

After rechristening, to signify that it is now much broader than just the social media platform, Facebook changed the name of its Twitter handle and locked its tweets

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Facebook has started overhauling its presence to push its identity as Meta Platforms Inc. A visit to Facebook’s Twitter account Friday shows the page is now locked, with tweets protected and only visible to approved followers. The name of the handle has been also changed to reflect the rebranding.

Facebook has started overhauling its presence to push its identity as Meta Platforms Inc. A visit to Facebook’s Twitter account Friday shows the page is now locked, with tweets protected and only visible to approved followers. The name of the handle has been also changed to reflect the rebranding.

What if you were already following @Facebook before yesterday’s announcement about the name change? Now you’re following @Meta instead.

What if you were already following @Facebook before yesterday’s announcement about the name change? Now you’re following @Meta instead.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Also Read: Facebook changes name to Meta: What to know

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had recently announced the company will change its name to Meta, saying the move reflects the fact the company is now much broader than just the social media platform. The platforms owned by the company - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - will retain their original names though.

The senior leadership at the company, including the role of chief executive, along with its corporate structure and the crisis that has enveloped the company will remain unchanged too.

The rebranding exercise comes in the wake of several months of intensifying discourse by Zuckerberg and the company more broadly on the metaverse – the idea of integrating real and digital worlds ever more seamlessly, using technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Also Read: Facebook’s name change to Meta reflects common corporate tactic

Zuckerberg said he hoped the metaverse will be a new ecosystem that will create millions of jobs for content creators.

Meanwhile, skeptics immediately accused the company of trying to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, the trove of leaked documents that have plunged it into the biggest crisis since it was founded in Zuckerberg's Harvard dorm room 17 years ago. The documents portray Facebook as putting profits ahead of ridding its platform of hate, political strife and misinformation around the world.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!