Facebook, US settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 05:55 AM IST
- Meta will use artificial intelligence to make sure ads cross demographics to reach people regardless of age, gender or race.
Facebook owner Meta has agreed to change its ad targeting technology and pay $115,000 to settle US government allegations the social media giant allowed discrimination in who saw housing advertisements, authorities said Tuesday.