Facebook has been offering users the choice to download a copy of all their media on the social networking platform to a local device for almost a decade now. In the month of December last year. The company started testing a feature where the entire media could be directly transferred to the user’s Google Photos account. The feature was released to most users in phases in accordance with the region. Now, the company has announced that the feature has reached 100% of the users.

The update on the company’s official blog on the new feature stated, “The photo transfer tool is now available globally to everyone on Facebook."

Transferring media from the Facebook profile to Google Photps doesn’t take a lot of effort. On the desktop version of the site, the user will first have to click on the arrow sign (facing downwards) on the top right of the Facebook website and then enter settings. From there, click on the ‘Your Facebook Information’ tab on the left side column. From there the user will just have to select ‘Transfer a copy of your photos or videos’. The user will then get a prompt to enter their Facebook password to complete the process.

The user will have to select the Google Photos from the drop down menu and then enter the credentials of the Google Photos account they want the photos to store in. Once the transfer is complete Facebook will alert the user through a notification and also via an email.

The feature was initially rolled out Latin America and Asia Pacific in Feb. European Union, the United Kingdom, Latin America, South East Asia and Africa in March. In the last phase, they rolled out the feature to the United States and Canada by the end of April.

Facebook has claimed that they will be adding other third party options to save media that is on the platform very soon.

