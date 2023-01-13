Facebook wanted out of politics. It was messier than anyone expected12 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Hitting mute button on political content recommendations brought unintended consequences, documents show
Hitting mute button on political content recommendations brought unintended consequences, documents show
After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said it wanted to scale back how much political content it showed users. The company went further than almost anyone knew.