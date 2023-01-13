Facebook wanted out of politics. It was messier than anyone expected

Mr. Zuckerberg appeared to be tiring of the topic. “Politics has kind of had a way of creeping into everything," he said on a January 2021 earnings call, weeks after the riot. Users were sick of politics, he said, not just in the U.S. but around the globe. For the first time publicly, he said Facebook was looking at ways to de-emphasize political content in the newsfeed. “I just don’t think that it’s serving the community particularly well to be recommending that content right now," he said.

