Facebook wants your photos to train its AI and create edits, even if you don’t upload them

Facebook is asking users for access to their phone's camera roll in order to suggest AI edited versions of their pictures, even for the ones that haven't been uploaded to the social media platform yet. According to a Techcrunch report, the new feature is being suggested to Facebook users while creating a new Story where a screen pop up asks them if they would like to opt into “cloud processing” to allow for creative suggestions.

Once the users click on “Allow”, they would give Facebook the right to generate new ideas from their camera roll including collages, recaps, AI restylings or photo themes. The company states that in order for the feature to work it will upload media from the camera roll to its servers on an ‘ongoing basis’ depending on information like time, location or themes.

Facebook further states that by agreeing to Meta's AI Terms of Service, users allow their media and facial features to be analyzed by an AI and the company will use date and the prescence of people or objects in the images to generate creative ideas.

“once shared, you agree that Meta will analyze those images, including facial features, using AI. This processing allows us to offer innovative new features, including the ability to summarize image contents, modify images, and generate new content based on the image,” Meta's AI terms state.

The same terms state that Meta AI has the right to “retain and use” any personal information shared by the users in order to personalize its AI outputs. It also states that the social media giant can review users' interactions with its AI including conversations and those reviews will be conducted by humans. Reportedly, Meta doesn't give much clarity on what it considers personal information apart from saying that it includes “information you submit as Prompts, Feedback, or other Content.”