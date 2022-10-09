Facebook warns users about 400 malicious apps that steal passwords1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 06:11 PM IST
The social-media company said it notified Apple and Google about the apps that were available through their respective app stores
Meta Platforms Inc. said it has identified about 400 malicious apps that steal the login information of Facebook users.