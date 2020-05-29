Facebook working on TikTok rival? New Collab app being tested

Facebook has a new app that is being tested under the company’s New Product Experimentation lab. This new product is being built for an audience with inclination towards mixing and matching of music and other content. The new product called Collab, lets users work with each other to create unique music by collaborating with other artists. Currently, the app is only available on iOS.

Collab, as the name suggests, works on collaboration of multiple artists creating something new. The official blog on the company’s site states, “With Collab, we’re leveraging technology to help people unlock creative superpowers by collaborating on original music videos from anywhere. In light of so many folks sheltered in place around the world, we’ve expedited this release."

Collab, as the name suggests, works on collaboration of multiple artists creating something new. The official blog on the company's site states, "With Collab, we're leveraging technology to help people unlock creative superpowers by collaborating on original music videos from anywhere. In light of so many folks sheltered in place around the world, we've expedited this release."

The app produces videos called Collabs, which are essentially three independent videos that are playing in sync. Using the app, the user can create their own arrangement by adding an original recording or by swiping and discovering an arrangement to complete the desired composition. The official blog on the app claims that this does not require any musical experience.

TikTok is another popular app that allows users to mix and match sounds to create unique videos. Collab app also hinted on mixing and matching of content in future. The blog claims that the app “brings together creators and fans to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music." This demonstrates Facebook’s desire to enter into competition with TikTok a product owned by a Chinese company ByteDance.

TikTok recently hired Disney's former senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer Kevin Mayer to be its CEO. Reports claim that ByteDance has quietly made a series of moves in recent months to transfer global decision-making and research capabilities out of its home country.

